Crown Castle CEO, other comments on outlook at REITweek

Crown Castle (CCI +2% ) rises 1.7% as CFO Daniel Schlanger says at NAREIT REITweek conference, "In the near-term, we expect to generate 7%-8% dividend per share growth."

Similar to some other execs' comments at NAREIT's REITweek, Cousins Properties (CUZ +0.8% ) CEO Coliin Connolly notes an improving outlook for rents. He sees average rent growth of 5% with "steady or declining recessions."

Consolidation in the lodging industry represents "one of the biggest opportunities" for CorePoint Lodging (CPLG -0.4% ) said its CEO Keith Cline.

CorEnergy Infrastructure (CORR +1.2% ) CEO David Schulte says, "The REIT model is well suited for ownership of a lot of energy infrastructure in the oil patch."

#REITweek