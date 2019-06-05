Crown Castle CEO, other comments on outlook at REITweek

Crown Castle (CCI +2%) rises 1.7% as CFO Daniel Schlanger says at NAREIT REITweek conference, "In the near-term, we expect to generate 7%-8% dividend per share growth."
Similar to some other execs' comments at NAREIT's REITweek, Cousins Properties (CUZ +0.8%) CEO Coliin Connolly notes an improving outlook for rents. He sees average rent growth of 5% with "steady or declining recessions."
Consolidation in the lodging industry represents "one of the biggest opportunities" for CorePoint Lodging (CPLG -0.4%) said its CEO Keith Cline.
CorEnergy Infrastructure (CORR +1.2%) CEO David Schulte says, "The REIT model is well suited for ownership of a lot of energy infrastructure in the oil patch."
This was corrected on 06/05/2019 at 04:33 PM. Corrects name of Cousins Properties CEO.