Five Below slightly lower after comparable sales miss

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) report comparable sales rose 3.1% in Q1 vs. +3.8% consensus estimate and total sales were up 23.1% with ther retailer's store count up 20% from a year ago.

Operating income fell 1% Y/Y to $24.5M.

Looking ahead, the retailer expects Q2 revenue of $417M to $422M vs. $421M consensus based on opening approximately 40 new stores and assuming a 2% to 3% increase in comparable sales. Net income is expected to fall in a range of $26.9M to $28.6M and EPS of $0.48 to $0.51 is anticipated vs. $0.49 consensus.

FIVE -0.89% AH to $121.75.

Previously: Five Below EPS in-line, beats on revenue (June 5)