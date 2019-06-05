Stitch Fix +20% after showing off growth

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) soars after FQ3 sales land ahead even the highest estimate turned in by analysts covering the stock.

Active clients rose 17% Y/Y during the quarter and total revenue was up 29%. Revenue per client was up 8%.

"The continued strength of our Women’s category and the growth of our Men’s category give us even more confidence in our ability to scale new categories and geographies," says CEO Katrina Lake.

Shares of Stitch Fix +20.59% AH to $28.41. SFIX hasn't been over $30 since the middle of March.

Previously: Stitch Fix EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (June 5)