SEC charges Longfin and its CEO, alleging fraud

The Securities and Exchange Commission filed a new fraud action against Longfin (OTCPK:LFIN) and its CEO for falsifying the company's revenue and, together with a former Longfin consultant, for fraudulently getting a listing on Nasdaq.

The action alleges that Longfin CEO Vankata A. Meenavalli obtained qualification for a Regulation A+ offering by falsely representing in SEC filings that the company was principally managed and operated in the U.S., when its operations, assets, and management were offshore.

Also to meet certain listing criteria, Meenavalli also allegedly distributed 400,000 shares of Longfin to insiders and affiliates without obtaining payment for any of the shares, then misrepresented to Nasdaq the number of qualifying shareholders and shares sold in the offering.

Longfin voluntarily delisted in May 2018 and shut down in November 2018.

The U.S. Attorney's Office of the District of New Jersey announced related criminal charges against Meenavalli.