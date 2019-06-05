U.S. oil prices tumble into bear market with 3.4% shellacking

The WTI crude oil price has dropped more than 20% below its April peak after closing -3.4% at $51.68/bbl, slipping below the $53.04 level needed to push oil into another bear market.

Global growth concerns have sent WTI sliding since cresting above $66/bbl on April 23, exacerbated today as a weekly rise of 6.8M barrels in domestic crude supplies lifted total stockpiles to their highest level in nearly two years.

Analysts worry that the prospect of a far-reaching economic slowdown could offset some of the benefits of lower fuel prices for consumers, and higher stockpiles spark concerns about whether the inventory buildup could signal waning consumer consumption.

Today's four biggest losers on the S&P 500 were in the oil and gas sector: XEC -5.4% , OXY -4.5% , HAL -3.5% , NOV -3.4% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX