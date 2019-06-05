MongoDB -3.9% on mixed FY20 outlook

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) -3.9% with Q1 beats and upside Q2 guidance offset by a mixed FY20 outlook.

The Q2 view has revenue of $90-92M (estimate: $87.88M) and loss per share of $0.29 to $0.27 (estimate: $0.27 loss).

FY20 has upside revenue of $375-381M (estimate: $372.46M) and downside loss per share of $1.11 to $1 (estimate: $1).

Q1 revenue breakdown: Subscription, $84M (estimate: $78.1M); Service, $5.39M (estimate: $5.01M).

Q1 cash and equivalents totaled $158.1M.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 70%.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

