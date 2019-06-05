Rally continues for second day on hopes Fed will cut rates

Stocks added to yesterday's gains on continued hopes that the Fed might cut interest rates and the possibility that Pres. Trump's threatened tariffs against Mexico might not happen after all.

Today's advance follows Tuesday's massive rally that was sparked by supportive commentary from Fed officials on the prospect for rate cuts, while Senate Republicans have warned they may block the planned tariffs on Mexico.

"Any whiff of positive development around trade will get you a positive response from the market," says Matt Miskin, market strategist at John Hancock Investment Management.

Ten of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closed higher, led by the defensive real estate (+2.3%) and utilities (+2.1%) groups, while energy (-1.1%) was the lone loser as U.S. WTI crude oil settled 3.4% lower at $51.68/bbl, now more than 20% below its April 23 peak above $66/bbl.

A weaker than expected May ADP employment report helped boost U.S. Treasury prices although demand waned during the day, with the two-year yield finishing 4 bps lower to 1.84% and the 10-year yield ending flat at 2.12%.

The Fed funds futures market now sees a 71.8% implied likelihood of a rate cut at the July 30 FOMC meeting.