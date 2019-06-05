Arbor Realty Trust closes $650M CRE mortgage securitization

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) says a total of $533M of investment-grade notes were issued and Arbor retained subordinate interests in the issuing vehicle of $117M.

The notes have an initial weighted average spread of ~144 basis points over one-month LIBOR, excluding fees and transaction costs.

Offered through a private placement, the notes were issued under an indenture and are secured initially by a portfolio of real estate related assets and cash with a face value of $650M, with such real estate-related assets consisting primarily of first mortgage bridge loans.

Arbor plans to own the portfolio of real estate-related assets through thee vehicle until its maturity and expects to account for the securitization as a financing.

Will use proceeds to repay borrowings under its current credit facilities, pay transaction expenses, and to fund future loans and investments.