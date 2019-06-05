Liquidia on track to file U.S. application for lead drug in Q4

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDT) updates investors on its Phase 3 clinical trial, INSPIRE, evaluating lead candidate LIQ861 in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

The study met the primary endpoint of safety and tolerability at month 2 while demonstrating that the 75 mcg capsule strength correlated with the 54 mcg of United Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:UTHR) Tyvaso (treprostinil), the maximum recommended dose. A post-hoc analysis showed a close correlation between plasma levels of treprostinil and LIQ861.

The company expects to file its U.S. marketing application in late Q4 that will include additional pharmacokinetic and bioavailability data from a substudy in INSPIRE.

LIQ861 is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil, developed with Liquidia's PRINT technology, designed for deep lung delivery in one or two breaths four times each day. Tyvaso, by comparison, requires nine breaths to deliver the maintenance dose of 54 mcg.