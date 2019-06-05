Cloudera -27% on downside outlook, CEO resignation

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) shares plunge 26.9% after Q1 results that missed revenue estimates with outlooks that guide in-line EPS but downside revenue. CEO Tom Reilly also announces his retirement, effective July 31. Board Chairman Martin Cole will step into the role on an interim basis.

Q2 view has revenue of $180-183M (consensus: $203.02M) and loss per share of $0.11 to $0.08 (consensus: $0.09 loss).

The FY20 guidance has revenue of $745-765M (consensus: $843.77M) and loss per share $0.38 to $0.32 (consensus: $0.35 loss).

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.