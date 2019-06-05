Mammoth Energy target of Hurricane Maria relief probe - WSJ

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security's Inspector General are investigating the work of a Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) subsidiary in Puerto Rico, examining how the company came to dominate power restoration efforts there since 2017, WSJ reports.

Inspector General investigators are probing TUSK's rates for linemen, equipment and security under $1.85B in contracts with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, and the FBI has launched a related criminal inquiry, according to the report.