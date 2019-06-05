Elastic -4% on mixed outlook, endpoint security acquisition

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) shares dip 4% after a Q4 print that met EPS estimates and beat on revenue. ESTC reported mixed outlook and announced the acquisition of endpoint security company Endgame for $234M in stock.

The Q2 outlook has revenue of $82-84M (estimate: $81.29M) and loss per share of $0.44 to $0.42 (estimate: $0.32).

FY20 has revenue of $397-$403M (estimate: $365.1M) and loss per share of $1.49 to $1.33 (estimate: $1.24 loss).

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.