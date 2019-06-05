NexPoint responds to Medley Capital vote results

NexPoint Advisors, which failed to get its two nominees on Medley Capital's (NYSE:MCC) board, said the only non-insider support for MCC's nominees was from a single individual adviser and a Medley joint venture partner.

NexPoint says its proxy battle succeeded in bringing important issues to light and that it hopes to fully participate in the "go shop" process.

After removing Medley management's vote, "this vote reflects that there is nowhere near the stockholder support needed to approve the mergers," NexPoint said in a statement.

