Investors digging higher price points at Five Below

Speaking on the earnings call, Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) CEO Joel Anderson says the company is hard at work mitigating 25% tariffs via vendor negotiations in the short-term, and moving production to other countries in the longer-term.

Higher prices, however, are on the way not just for products in the $1-$4 range, but the company will selectively be hiking $5 items to $5.25, $5.55, $5.75.