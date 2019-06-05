Government-work surge paces Comtech to Q3 beat

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) easily topped high estimates for third-quarter EPS and revenue as the company grew revenues (thanks to government work) and gross profit.

Net income dipped slightly (to $7.61M from $8.21M) amid higher expenses for SG&A and acquisition plans.

Revenue grew 15.3% to $170.4M, and gross profit ticked up 3.2% to $64.4M.

Net sales by segment: Commercial Solutions, $89.6M (down 0.4%); Government Solutions, $80.85M (up 39.6%).

Operating income by segment: Commercial Solutions, $8.13M (down 38.8%); Government Solutions, $10.05M (up 66.2%).

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Previously: Comtech Telecommunications EPS beats by $0.16, beats on revenue (Jun. 05 2019)

10-Q report