S&T Bancorp expands footprint with DNB First merger

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA), a bank holding company with operations in five markets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and upstate New York, agrees to acquire Downington, PA-based DNB First (NASDAQ:DNBF), a community bank with 14 locations, in an all-stock transaction valued at ~$206M.

DNB First stockholders will get 1.22 shares of S&T stock for each DNBF share held. Based on S&T's June 4 closing price, the transaction values each DNB First share at $47.28, representing a 14% premium to DNBF's closing price of $41.55 on Tuesday.

S&T expects the transaction to add to EPS in 2020.

The merger expands S&T's presence in southeastern Pennsylvania, bringing it into Chester, DE, and Philadelphia counties.

Conference call on June 6 at 10:30 AM ET.