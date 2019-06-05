IHOP boss Rebelez named new Casey's General President/CEO

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) appoints Darren Rebelez as its new President and CEO effective June 24, succeeding Terry Handley, who will retire after a 38-year career with the company.

Rebelez has been President of Dine Brands' (NYSE:DIN) IHOP Restaurants since 2015 after spending nearly eight years with 7-Eleven, where he was Executive VP and COO, and previously holding management roles at Exxon Mobil.

Handley became CASY's President in 2014 and CEO in 2016 after served in various capacities including Director of Marketing, VP of Food Service and Senior VP of Store Operations prior to becoming COO in 2006.