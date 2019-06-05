Chesapeake Lodging cancels annual meeting; special meeting date TBA

Chesapeake Lodging Trust's (NYSE:CHSP) board of trustees cancels the Trust'ss 2019 annual meeting that was previously scheduled for June 19, 2019 due to its pending merger with Park Hotels & Resorts.

CHSP expects its current board to continue as trustees until the merger is completed.

The REIT will announce the date and time of the special shareholders' meeting to vote on the proposed merger.

Expects the merger to close in late Q3 or early Q4 2019.

Early in May, Park Hotels agreed to buy Chesapeake in a cash and stock deal valued at ~$2.7B.