Fiat Chrysler, Renault reach tentative merger deal with France - Reuters

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) has reached a tentative agreement with the French government on the terms of its proposed merger with Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY), Reuters reports.

The government, which owns 15% of Renault, had been seeking more influence over the merged company, firmer job guarantees and improved terms for Renault shareholders in return for its blessing, but details of the tentative deal are not known.

Renault directors meeting at company headquarters outside Paris may decide whether to approve a memorandum of understanding or framework agreement that would begin the long process of a full merger.