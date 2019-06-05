La-Z-Boy forecasts full-year results below consensus

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) -5% after-hours as it guides for FY 2019 earnings of $2.13-$2.15/share and a 10% Y/Y increase in FY 2019 revenues to $1.75B, below analyst consensus estimates of $2.21 EPS and $1.76B revenues.

LZB says all segments have delivered full-year sales increases but Q4 results fell from the the prior-year quarter in the wholesale Upholstery and Casegoods segments, "consistent with a slow start to the calendar year across the North American retail home furnishings landscape."

Citing fixed costs, LZB says "the decline in volume translated to a direct impact to operating margins for [its] wholesale businesses" in Q4.