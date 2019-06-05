PG&E planning $11B fund to settle wildfire claims - Bloomberg

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) has spoken to California lawmakers about arranging a ~$11B fund to settle claims related to wildfires blamed on the company, Bloomberg reports.

The plan calls for a fund that would help finance a pool of capital that would earmark ~$8B to settle wildfire claims from 2017-18 with at least another $3B earmarked for future claims, according to the report.

PG&E reportedly has considered the plan in consultation with law firm Jones Day and boutique investment bank PJT Partners, which are advising a group of PG&E equity holders including Knighthead Capital Management, Redwood Capital Management and Abrams Capital Management, which collectively own ~10% of PG&E's shares and recently helped overhaul the board.