Apple has lots of upside from services growth, Evercore says

Evercore ISI says Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has "plenty of upside" in its note initiating coverage of the company at Overweight.

The news for the tech giant comes via services, the firm says, with new products supporting growth and disclosures giving bulls confidence.

The firm's Amit Daryanani made Apple comments in a note launching coverage of a number of IT hardware makers. He's also Overweight on IBM, Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), HP (NYSE:HPQ), CDW and Amphenol (NYSE:APH), while going with In-line ratings on NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO), Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG), and Sensata (NYSE:ST).

The only firm to get an Underweight rating in the note is HP Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).