Longer unit reviews part of GE cultural changes, CFO Miller says

General Electric (NYSE:GE) is taking a more thorough approach to diagnosing the performance of key businesses by spending days - rather than hours as it did previously - on review meetings with each unit, CFO Jamie Miller said today.

The longer reviews, which are held quarterly, are among the cultural changes under CEO Larry Culp, Miller told a conference organized by Deutsche Bank.

Miller indicated GE may keep its healthcare diagnostics and imaging businesses after the planned sale of the biopharma unit, after the company previously said it would exit all businesses except power, aviation and renewable energy.

The CFO also said GE is still figuring out how Pres. Trump's threatened tariffs against Mexico might impact its business, while saying the company has successfully "mitigated" some of the impact of tariffs on China.