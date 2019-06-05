Fiat Chrysler pulling Renault merger proposal - reports

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) is reportedly withdrawing its proposed merger with Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY), in what would be a turnabout from a reported tentative agreement with France's government on terms.

Renault's board finished meeting without reaching a decision on the deal, according to media reports, and that comes because Renault partner Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) didn't agree to back the deal, according to Bloomberg and Dow Jones.

Nissan's support for the deal was a precondition for the government's support, Dow Jones says; without it, Fiat Chrysler withdrew.