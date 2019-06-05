Helmerich & Payne added to Analyst Focus List at J.P. Morgan

Helmerich & Payne (HP +1.3% ) is a rare gainer among oil and gas names after J.P. Morgan adds the stock to its Analyst Focus List as a value strategy.

JPM analyst Sean Meakim advises a "tactical long" position given HP's "advantaged position in the Lower 48 for further upgrades at attractive economics," and he believes the company can continue taking share even in a flat-to-down rig count.

Meakim also likes HP's ~6% dividend yield, as he keeps an Overweight rating and $69 price target on the shares.

The average Sell Side Rating for HP is Outperform while the average SA Authors' Rating is Neutral.