Fiat Chrysler pulls Renault merger proposal

Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) has withdrawn its merger proposal for Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY) as both companies pointed a finger at what they described as meddling by the French government.

The country, which owns a 15% stake in Renault, reportedly pushed for guarantees that France would not lose jobs, and for a dividend to be paid to Renault shareholders, including the government.

France also sought to delay a decision on the deal - which would have created the world's third-largest automaker - in order to win the support of Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Renault's Japanese alliance partner.