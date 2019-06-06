Progress in Mexico talks, but 'not nearly enough'

"Progress is being made" in talks with Mexico, according to President Trump, but "not nearly enough!"

Discussions will continue today, but "unless an agreement is reached a 5% tariff on Mexican goods would begin on Monday."

The peso yesterday slid as much as 1.3% as credit ratings agency Fitch downgraded the nation’s sovereign debt near junk status - citing risks posed by heavily indebted oil company Pemex and trade tensions - while Moody's lowered its outlook to negative.

ETFs: EWW, MXF, MXE, HEWW, MEXX, FLMX