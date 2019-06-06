Futures point to more gains at the open

U.S. stocks index futures are modestly higher after booking their second-largest two-day gain of the year on hopes of a near-term rate move from the Federal Reserve.

Contracts tied to the DJIA are indicating a 71-point opening bell advance, while those linked to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq suggest a 0.3% bump .

The move upward follows the latest trade war comments from President Trump. "Our talks with China, a lot of interesting things are happening. I could go up another at least $300B... But I think China wants to make a deal."

Oil is up 0.2% at $51.79/bbl, gold is 0.5% higher at $1340/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.12%.

