India's central bank cuts rates again

Growth impulses have weakened significantly, the Reserve Bank of India said as it cut its benchmark interest rate for a third time this year.

The widely-expected move saw the repurchase rate reduced by 25 basis points to 5.75%, the lowest in nine years, to support an economy growing at the slowest pace since 2014.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee voted unanimously for the cut and switched its stance to "accommodative" from neutral.

Indian shares continued to trade lower on the news, with the Sensex down 1.2% , while 10-year bond yield fell and the rupee strengthened.

ETFs: EPI, INDA, INDY, SCIF, INDL, PIN, SMIN, INXX, IIF, INCO, INR, SCIN, NFTY, IXSE