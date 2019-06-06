Tech cold war: China speeds up 5G launch

Speeding up its 5G launch, China has given the go ahead for its major state-owned mobile carries to start rolling out next generation networks, granting licenses to China Telecom (NYSE:CHA), China Mobile (NYSE:CHL), China Unicom (NYSE:CHU) and China Radio and Television.

"First and foremost, the tech cold war is going on, and China does not want to remain behind the U.S. and Korea," said Neil Shah, research director at Counterpoint Research.

"Second, in light of the Huawei trade ban, (Chinese officials) want to provide Huawei with an early base to use their equipment and roll out before they don’t have access to U.S. components and gear."