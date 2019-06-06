Motif Bio not quite there with iclaprim NDA; shares down 35% premarket

Motif Bio (NASDAQ:MTFB) has received the official minutes of the Type A meeting held with FDA on May 3, to discuss the points raised in the Complete Response Letter (CRL) related to the NDA for iclaprim, for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections.

The minutes indicate that an additional clinical trial will be required prior to granting marketing approval to address continued concerns about potential liver toxicity.

The FDA has encouraged to put forth a proposal for a future study and to submit it for review. The Company plans to request a meeting with the Agency to discuss the design of the study, including the appropriate patient population to be evaluated.

Motif Bio will hold a conference call today at 8:00 AM EDT/1:00 PM BST/2:00 PM CET.