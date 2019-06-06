At Home Group down 20% post Q1 results, updated FY2020 outlook

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) reports comparable store sales decreased 0.8% in Q1.

Gross margin decreased 450 bps to 28.8%.

Adjusted SG&A expense rate increased 210 bps to 24.8%.

Adjusted operating margin rate down 570 bps to 3.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 19.9% to $33.8M.

Net inventories increased 44.1% to $408M, primarily due to a 22.4% increase in the number of open stores, incremental seasonal product due to lower than normal inventory year ago, and the accelerated cadence of expected new store openings year-over-year.

Store count +35 Y/Y to 191.

Q2 Guidance: Net sales $340M to $345M (+18% to +20%); Comparable-store sales: -1% to +1%; Adjusted operating margin rate: 6.2% to 6.6%; Effective tax rate: 23%; Adjusted net income: $9.5M to $11M; Adjusted EPS: $0.14 to $0.17; Diluted weighted average shares outstanding: ~66M; Store growth, net: 13.

FY2020 Guidance: Net sales $1.37B to $1.39B (+18% to +19%); Comparable-store sales: -1% to +1%; Gross margin rate: 29.2% to 29.4%; Adjusted operating margin rate: 6.6% to 6.9%; Interest expense, net: ~$33M; Effective tax rate: 23%; Adjusted net income: $44M to $48.5M; Adjusted EPS: $0.67 to $0.74; Diluted weighted average shares outstanding: ~66M; Capex: $200M to $220M; Store growth, net: 32.

HOME -20.27% premarket.

Previously: At Home Group EPS misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (June 6)