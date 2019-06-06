Michaels -1% after comparable sales miss

Michaels (NASDAQ:MIK) reports comparable sales fell 2.9% in Q1 to miss the consensus mark for a drop of 1.5%. A decrease in customer transactions was only partially offset by an increase in average ticket during the quarter.

Gross profit fell 130 bps to 38.2% of sales due to higher distribution related costs, occupancy cost deleverage and a change in sales mix. The decrease was partially offset by benefits from Michaels' ongoing sourcing initiatives and a decrease in promotional activity.

Average inventory per location rose 1% Y/Y to $820K.

Looking ahead, Michaels expects comparable sales for the full year to be up 0% to 1% and total sales of $5.19B to $5.24B vs. $5.21B. Michaels plans to open net 20 new Michaels stores, inclusive of up to 12 Pat Catan’s stores. The retailer laso plans to rebrand and reopen and relocate 13 Michaels stores.

Shares of Michaels are down 0.95% premarket to $9.25.

