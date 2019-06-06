Tesla deliveries on track for North America record

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) track higher in early trading after Electrek reports that the EV automaker hit a record North America sales number in Q2.

"Tesla has already delivered 33K vehicles in North America this quarter," sources tell the website. Tesla is said to be aiming for another 33K vehicles delivered in North America during June and offering doubled sales bonuses if deliveries hit 36K.

Tesla'a global deliveries record for a month is 90,700 in Q4 of last year.