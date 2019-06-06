AstraZeneca's Calquence successful in 2nd pivotal CLL study; shares up 1% premarket

A Phase 3 clinical trial, ELEVATE-TN, evaluating AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Calquence (acalabrutinib) in treatment-naive patients chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) met the primary endpoint. Results showed that Calquence, a BTK inhibitor, combined with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Gazyva (obinutuzumab), statistically significantly improved progression-free survival (PFS) compared to chemo + obinutuzumab.

An earlier Phase 3, ASCEND, was also successful. Regulatory filings will be made later this year.

The company and Acerta Pharma are currently conducting 26 clinical trials investigating Calquence for the treatment of a range of B-cell blood cancers.

The FDA approved Calquence in October 2017 for mantle cell lymphoma.