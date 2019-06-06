Cost reduction efforts kick in at J.M. Smucker

Total sales at J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) rose 7% in Q1 as the addition of the Ainsworth brands contributed and strong performance from growth brands performed offset the loss of the U.S. baking business. Lower net price realization, primarily in coffee and peanut butter, impacted net sales by 3 percentage points and was mostly offset by favorable volume/mix, as the lowered price points resulted in volume gains in their respective categories.

Gross margin was 36.4% of sales vs. 38.8% a year ago. Operating income improved 1.4% to $353M. "We continued to focus on productivity, allowing us to deliver on our cost reduction targets for the year, providing fuel for investment in future growth," stated CEO Mark Smucker on the quarter.

Looking ahead, J.M. Smucker expects FY20 revenue of $7.92B to $7.99B vs. $7.86B consensus and EPS of $8.45 to $8.65 vs. $8.33 consensus. Capital expenditures of $300M to $320M are anticipated.

Shares of SJM are flat in premarket trading.

