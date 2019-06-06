MPLX to move forward on Whistler natural gas pipeline

MPLX and its partners say they reached a final investment decision to proceed with construction of the Whistler Pipeline, which will move natural gas from the Permian Basin to the Texas Gulf Coast.

MPLX says most of available capacity on the planned pipeline has been subscribed and committed by long-term transportation agreements, and expects the remaining capacity will be fully subscribed in the coming months.

The 475-mile, 42-inch pipeline will move 2B cf/day natural gas from the Permian's Waha Hub to the Agua Dulce Hub in south Texas; it is expected to be in service in Q3 2021.