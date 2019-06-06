Cloudera Q1 was a 'thesis changer'- Needham

Needham downgrades Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from Strong Buy to Hold after yesterday's earnings print.

The firm sees Q1 as a true thesis changer due to the lack of clarity on the new Cloudera Data Platform launch, an alarming uptick in customer churn, and the resignation of CEO Tom Reilly.

At best, Needham thinks it will take several quarters for Cloudera to rebuild credibility and for the Data Platform's financial impact to be evident.

Cloudera reported Q1 beats and downside revenue outlook for both Q2 and FY20.

CLDR shares are down 36% pre-market to $5.62.

Cloudera has a Very Bearish Quant rating and an Outperform Sell Side rating.