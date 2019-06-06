Beta Bionics and Zealand's bionic pancreas successful in home-use study

Beta Bionics and Zealand Pharma's (NASDAQ:ZEAL) home-use study of dasiglucagon in the iLet Bionic Pancreas System has been successfully completed.

The trial compared operational performance of the iLet in the insulin-only configuration for one week versus the bihormonal configuration for one week in 10 adult participants with type 1 diabetes (T1D).

The iLet operated as expected, meeting the primary aim of the study. Preliminary data analysis demonstrated that the bihormonal iLet using dasiglucagon provided superior glycemic control over the insulin-only iLet.

Beta Bionics and Zealand Pharma have partnered to carry out several co-development activities with the primary goal of obtaining regulatory approval to use dasiglucagon in the bihormonal configuration of the iLet.

Dasiglucagon is a Zealand Pharma-invented glucagon analog with a unique stability profile in a ready-to-use aqueous solution.