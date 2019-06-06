Euro gains as ECB sees rates steady through H1 2020

The euro rises 0.4% against the U.S. dollar after European Central Bank's Governing Council said it now expects ECB interest rates to stay at their current levels through at least the first half of 2020.

That timeframe compares with its last statement that expected to keep rates unchanged through the rest of this year.

ECB keeps the benchmark deposit facility interest rate at -0.40%.

They'll keep the rates steady for "as long as necessary to ensure the continued sustained convergence of inflation to levels that are below, but close to, 2% over the medium term," the statement said.

As for its new series of targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTRO III), the council decides to set the interest rate in each operation that is 10 basis points above the average rate applied in the Eurosystem's main refinancing operations over the life of the respective TLTRO.

For banks whose eligible net lending exceeds a benchmark, the rate applied in TLTRO III will be lower and can be as low as the average interest rate on the deposit facility prevailing over the life of the operation plus 10 basis points.

Council also intends to continue reinvesting, in full, the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the asset purchase program for an extended period of time beyond the date when it starts raising key ECB interest rates.

