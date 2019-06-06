Signet +2% after earnings topper

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) reports comparable sales fell 1.3% in Q1 vs. -0.8% consensus as both the Jared (-2%) and Kay (-1.4%) brands showed drops. Standing out on the positive side, the Piercing Pagoda business generated a 13.5% comp during the quarter. E-commerce sales rose 5.3% in Q1 to account for 10.8% of all sales.

GAAP gross margin improved 220 bps to 34.9% of sales due largely to a positive impact from credit outsourcing.

Signet generated free cash flow of $80.8M during the quarter amid a significantly lower use of cash for inventory.

Looking ahead, Signet guides for FY20 revenue of $6.00B to $6.20B vs. $6.02B consensus and EPS of $2.88 to $3.17 vs. $2.99 consensus. FY20 same-store sales are seen falling in a range of -2.5% to -1.5%.

Shares of Signet are up 1.75% premarket to $19.76.

