Trex unveils multiyear capex plan to support growing product demand

Trex (NYSE:TREX) says it plans to spend ~$200M to increase production capacity at its Winchester, Va., and Fernley, Nev., facilities to support anticipated future growth related to its strategy of converting wood demand to Trex composite decking.

Trex plans to build a new decking facility at the existing Virginia site, allowing for additional capacity beginning in Q1 2021, and install additional production lines at the Nevada site to come online starting in Q3 2019.

As a result of the new program, the company revises its capex guidance for 2019 to $75M-$80M.