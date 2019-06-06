Health Insurance Innovations acquires direct-to-consumer platform; shares up 6%

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has acquired TogetherHealth, a direct-to-consumer platform aimed at the "over 65" insurance market.

Under the terms of the deal, HIIQ paid ~$50M in cash plus 630K shares of Class A common stock. It also included a five-year earnout provision.

The transaction will add at least $10M to HIIQ's 2019 non-GAAP EBITDA.

Updated 2019 guidance: revenues: $450M - 460M from $430M - 440M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $82M - 87M from $72M - 77M; non-GAAP EPS: $3.80 - 4.05 from $3.50 - 3.75.

The company has established a new $215M credit facility that includes a $150M term loan and a $65M revolver. The term loan will fund the refinancing of $65M of existing debt and the cash portion of the transaction.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 9:00 am ET to discuss the deal.