Beyond Meat looks for prime real estate in stores

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is asking grocery chains to place its products next to real meat instead of in frozen veggies cases in what analysts see as a clever placement strategy.
Reuters reports that so far U.S. grocery chains are split on the issue and under no contractual obligation to place Beyond Meat burgers in their meat sections.
Beyond Meat called out "retail placement" as one of its risk factors in its IPO filings.
Shares of Beyond Meat are down 1.07% to $101.50 vs. the post-IPO trading range of $25.00 to $108.67.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox