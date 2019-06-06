Proofpoint, Pure Storage top Piper's revised picks

Piper Jaffray analyst Andrew Nowinski updates the firm's rankings in the security, storage, and networking space based on expected return, valuation, and confidence in the company's ability to meet estimates.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) tops the security picks with tailwinds from Office 365, market share gains in email security, international expansion potential, and the best in class management. Sailpoint (NYSE:SAIL) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) round out the top three in security.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is the leading storage choice on market share gains. NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) takes second place on projections of mid-single digit revenue and earnings growth.

In Networking, Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) and Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) stay in the top spots for their favorable market dynamics.