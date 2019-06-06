Kirkland's -28% after earnings dud

Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) is in freefall after posting a disappointing FQ1 earnings report.

Total sales were down 9.1% during the quarter and comparable store sales fell off 10.7%. Store sales were impacted by negative store traffic and a decline in average ticket, which was partially offset by an improvement in conversion.

Kirkland's reports a net loss of $8.9M for the quarter vs. -$0.9M a year ago.

"The environment remains challenging, and slower-than-expected sales in the first quarter are evidence that we must continue to fast-track our strategy to improve the business," says Kirkland's CEO Woody Woodward.

Looking ahead, the retailer expects FY20 EPS of $0.00 to $0.15 vs. $0.15 to $0.30 prior view and $0.18 consensus.

Shares of KIRK are down 27.90% premarket to $3.05.

Previously: Kirkland's EPS misses by $0.13, misses on revenue (June 6)