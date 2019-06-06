Hecla Mining to cut spending for Nevada operations

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) +5.5% pre-market after announcing plans to significantly reduce planned development spending on its Nevada mining operations following the heavy investment made during Q1 and Q2.

HL says the Nevada operations have generated less cash flow than expected, so it will curtail most development and lay off 25% of the Nevada workforce with the goal of the operation generating positive cash flow in H2.

HL plans to cut 2019 capital spending by $12M, exploration expenses by $9M and G&A and other costs by $4M, for a total $25M planned reduction in spending.

HL now forecasts 2019 Nevada production of 60K oz. of gold at an all-in sustaining cost after by-product credits of $1,700/oz.