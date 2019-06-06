ECB acts to support expansion, inflation, Draghi says

Like recent statements from Federal Reserve officials that they'll act to sustain the U.S. expansion, the ECB's Mario Draghi said today's ECB measures "ensure that financial conditions will remain very favorable, supporting the euro area expansion, the ongoing build-up of domestic price pressures and, thus, headline inflation developments over the medium term."

The euro strengthens 0.6% further against the U.S. dollar vs. its 0.4% rise immediately after the ECB's monetary policy statement about an hour ago.

Still, he sees inflation declining some in the short term before it starts to build.

The ECB's Governing Council "stands ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation continues to move towards the Governing Council's inflation aim in a sustained manner."

Adequate amount of monetary accommodation still necessary, he added.

The ECB can't do it alone, though. Euro-zone countries will have to do their part.

"The implementation of structural reforms needs to be substantially stepped up to increase resilience, reduce structural unemployment, and boost productivity and growth potential, with the 2019 country-specific recommendations serving as the relevant signpost," Draghi said.

ETFs: FXE, EUO, OTC:ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR, DEUR, UEUR