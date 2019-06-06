Barclays steps to Qorvo sidelines

Barclays downgrades Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from Overweight to Equal Weight and cuts the target by $10 to $60.

Analyst Blayne Curtis cites the "higher relative valuation" and potential further impacts from the US-China trade tensions. Qorvo has high exposure to Apple, which could suffer market share losses in China as more consumers turn to homegrown brands.

Related: Last month, Qorvo cut its Q1 outlook due to the U.S. actions against Huawei.

Qorvo shares closed yesterday flat at $63.44.

QRVO has a Neutral Quant rating.