CIEN, CTRV among premarket gainers

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) +123% on encouraging CRV431 data.
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) +26% on Q3 results.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) +19% on Q2 results.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) +11% on topline results from part 1 of the phase 2 simplici-T1 trial in patients with type 1 diabetes.
Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) +11% on acquiring direct-to-consumer platform.
Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) +10%.
InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) +8%.
Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) +6% on six-month follow-up data from the first cohort of SUNRISE-PD Phase 2 trial of AXO-Lenti-PD for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease
Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) +5%.
